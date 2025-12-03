President Lee Jae Myung met with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry on Wednesday and discussed the role of sports in improving inter-Korean relations, his office said.

The two met at the presidential office during Coventry's visit to South Korea to attend a world anti-doping conference in the southeastern city of Busan.

Lee asked the IOC chief for her interest and support for the development of South Korean sports, saying he hopes to be able to "see the Olympic flag" in the country again.

Coventry recalled her visit to South Korea for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and praised the country for being a partner in the "Olympic movement."

Lee also said sports can help improve inter-Korean relations, to which Coventry expressed her agreement by recalling the deep impression left by the entrance of the inter-Korean unified team in PyeongChang.

Lee further expressed his wish to visit the IOC, and Coventry requested he visit the headquarters in Switzerland or the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics next February. (Yonhap)