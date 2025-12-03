South Korean gaming giant Netmarble Corp. has identified an additional leak of around 8,000 personal data records, the company said Wednesday, following a hacking incident that exposed the information of 6.11 million users.

Netmarble said in a notice posted on its website that the newly confirmed breach was uncovered during an internal investigation conducted after the initial cyber intrusion.

According to the company, the newly leaked data includes various information, including 3,185 customer service inquiry records from 2003-04 and 2014-21, and 2,022 online job applicant records from the past.

Netmarble said it has reported the additional findings to the relevant authorities and has begun notifying the affected individuals.

"We sincerely apologize once again for failing to thoroughly protect our customers' valuable personal information," a company official said. "We are fully cooperating with the authorities to determine the exact cause of the incident and will make companywide efforts to strengthen our security posture to prevent a recurrence." (Yonhap)