South Korea's top military officer held a meeting with key field commanders Wednesday and called for "overwhelming" capabilities to respond to any threats amid advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, officials said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung presided over the meeting, which involved some 170 key officials and commanders, to assess the security environment and discuss ways to build a firm military readiness for potential conflict.

Jin noted that North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and the modernization of its conventional weapons are a "grave challenge" to the peace and prosperity of not just the Korean Peninsula but also the surrounding region.

In response, Jin ordered to maintain strong deterrence capabilities to swiftly overpower the enemy in case of war and to ready "overwhelming capabilities" to enable an immediate response under any circumstances. (Yonhap)