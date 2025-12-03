LG Innotek will use CES 2026 to introduce a more consumer-facing vision of its automotive technology, unveiling integrated systems for autonomous driving and electric vehicles that go beyond its traditional role as a camera component supplier for global device brands like Apple.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to install two full-scale vehicle mockups at the entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall during CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which runs from Jan. 6 to 9. Each mockup will showcase how LG Innotek’s sensing, lighting and power management technologies operate as integrated systems rather than isolated parts. A total of 35 products will be embedded across the two models.

The autonomous driving concept car centers on interior and exterior perception tools that the company identified as essential for next-generation driver assistance. One of the key debuts is an under-display camera module positioned beneath a cockpit screen. LG Innotek said this design supports driver monitoring while maintaining a clean dashboard layout. The model also includes a digital key system with child presence detection, a safety function developed in anticipation of tighter rules in major markets.

Another focus is reliability in harsh driving conditions. LG Innotek will present an active-cleaning camera module that uses its own AI-based software to improve lens clarity in rain or dust. This system is an important step for autonomous functions that depend on uninterrupted visual data. Visitors will be able to sit inside the concept car and view simulated scenarios on a front-mounted screen.

The EV mockup will highlight powertrain and battery control systems. It will feature a wireless battery management system and B-Link, a unit that merges battery management and junction box functions to streamline a vehicle’s internal layout.

These displays arrive at a time when LG Innotek has been broadening its revenue base. Automotive has become one of the few consistently expanding segments. Its order backlog reached 17.8 trillion won ($12.1 billion) in the third quarter, a level the company has reported rising for five consecutive years.