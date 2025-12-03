Seoul shares shot up more than 1 percent to close above the 4,000 point mark Wednesday as investors' sentiment was boosted after the Bank of Korea said the economy expanded at the fastest pace in nearly four years in the third quarter on strong exports. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 41.37 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 4,036.3.

It was the first time the index finished above 4,000 since Nov. 20.

Trade volume was low at 286 million shares worth 13 trillion won ($8.85 billion), with gainers far outpacing losers 653 to 227.

Foreigners bought a net 158.9 billion won worth of local shares, and individuals offloaded a net 898.7 trillion won. Institutions bought a net 756.9 billion won.

According to the central bank, real gross domestic product rose 1.3 percent in the July-September period from the previous quarter, 0.1 percentage point higher than the earlier estimate.

"Amid the impact of tariff issues and global uncertainties, the South Korean economy has shown signs of recovery, prompting stronger demand for risky assets," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

Top tech giant Samsung Electronics gained 1.06 percent to 104,500 won and LG Energy Solution increased 0.72 percent to 418,000 won. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.08 percent to 552,000 won.

Samsung C&T shot up 9.35 percent to 245,500 won after the company said in a regulatory filing on the previous day that Hong Ra-hee plans to give all of her 1.06 percent stake in the trading firm to her son, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Hanwha Aerospace increased 5.1 percent to 866,000 won on reports Spain is considering the defense company for its self-propelled howitzer program.

The local currency was quoted at 1,468 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.4 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)