YouTube Korea's 2025 trend list highlights creator Choo Sung-hoon, Netflix hits from 'KPop Demon Hunters,' to 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,' 'Squid Game'

Three of the 10 most popular songs on YouTube Korea in 2025 are from Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," with "Golden" ranking first, according to a list released Wednesday by YouTube.

Other tracks from the film, “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol,” ranked third and 10th, respectively.

YouTube's annual list also highlighted emerging new creators, with Choo Sung-hoon, a former mixed martial artist, ranked the most popular creator in Korea.

Choo has amassed about 2 million subscribers with his down-to-earth and candid personality. Comedian Lee Soo-ji, known for showcasing diverse personas that reflect social trends, ranked second. Knowledge Inside, which provides expert insights on various topics, came in third.

YouTube said the rankings reflected factors such as views per topic, the number of uploads and creators’ activity. The list also highlighted newly emerging themes or those that saw a surge in popularity this year.

On the most popular topic lists not just in South Korea but across many countries, major Korean titles from Netflix — "KPop Demon Hunters," "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and "Squid Game" — appeared prominently, reflecting continued global interest in Korean content, the video platform said.