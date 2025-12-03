SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of the PUDU D5 Series, a new generation of Industry-grade Autonomous Quadruped Robots engineered for complex, unstructured, and large-scale outdoor environments. The series includes two configurations: the PUDU D5, a legged version built for maximum terrain adaptability, and the PUDU D5-W, a wheeled version designed for optimized performance on mixed surfaces.

Addressing the Automation Gap in Challenging Environments

While service robots are well-adopted in restaurants, hotels, and other structured commercial environments, many outdoor and industrial spaces remain difficult to automate. Uneven terrain, slopes, staircases, multi-level layouts, and weather exposure continue to limit deployment in critical tasks such as inspection, patrol, logistics support, and emergency response. The D5 Series was developed to close these gaps—delivering advanced autonomy, rugged mobility, precise perception, and high environmental resilience to enable robots to operate where traditional systems cannot.

"The PUDU D5 series represents a significant leap forward in our vision for robotics. The D5 successfully brings advanced autonomy, rugged mobility, and intelligent interaction into the complex outdoor and industry-grade scenarios", said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO at Pudu Robotics. "For Pudu, the D5 is not merely a new product, but a milestone in our mission to push robots deeper into more applications. We are building a collaborative ecosystem of 'specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots' that, by complementing each other's capabilities, can comprehensively meet the diverse needs of our users."

Key Features of the PUDU D5 Series

Expanding Pudu Robotics' Embodied-Intelligence Ecosystem

The PUDU D5 Series extends Pudu Robotics' embodied-intelligence portfolio beyond specialized service robots into complex industrial and outdoor environments. By complementing its existing specialized, semi-humanoid and humanoid robots, the D5 enables customers to deploy robot fleets across diverse scenarios—from industrial inspection and transportation infrastructure to outdoor security and research applications—creating a scalable ecosystem that addresses real-world operational challenges previously beyond the reach of autonomous systems.

About PUDU

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology.

With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics emphasizes three core technologies: mobility, manipulation, and artificial intelligence. Pudu Robotics has taken the lead in establishing a comprehensive range of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robotic products in the industry. Currently, PUDU offers four product lines: service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, industrial delivery robots and embodied intelligent robots, which are deployed across ten major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 100,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 1,000 cities across 80+ countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.