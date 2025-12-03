Katseye’s breakout hit “Gnarly” ranked No. 5 on British music publication NME's 50 Best Songs of 2025.

The song fronted its second EP, the June release “Beautiful Chaos,” but was put out in advance in April.

“They unceremoniously booted all sweetness out of the picture with the attitude and divisive edge of ‘Gnarly,’” the magazine said. “Taking us on a mind-bending journey.”

The experimental dance tune tallied 11 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 peaking at No. 90, and ranked as high as No. 52 on UK Official Singles Top 100.

Meanwhile, "Gabriela," a B-side from the second EP, ranked No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Dec. 6, extending its stay to a 19th week, after peaking at No. 31. It is the longest chart run for a K-pop girl group except virtual group Huntrix, of “Golden” fame.