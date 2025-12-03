Hong Kong will set up an independent committee headed by a judge to determine the cause of a deadly high-rise fire that shocked the city and to recommend changes to prevent a future tragedy, its leader said Tuesday.

John Lee, the chief executive of the southern Chinese territory, pledged to overcome vested interests and bring about systemic change in the construction industry. Police said Tuesday afternoon that more bodies had been found, raising the death toll to at least 156 with about 30 people still missing a week after the fire.

“We must uncover the truth, ensure that justice is served, let the deceased rest in peace and provide comfort to the living,” Lee told reporters at a weekly press conference. “We want to ensure that we will prevent such a tragedy from happening again.”

The fire started last Wednesday around scaffolding on a building at the Wang Fuk Court complex and spread to seven of its eight towers. They were home to more than 4,600 people and many have been left homeless. Forty injured people remain hospitalized, Lee said.

A survivor of the fire welcomed the creation of the independent committee. “Everyone, every Hong Kong citizen, every person affected by this accident, all of them want to know the truth of this fire,” said May Liang, who was out to lunch with her husband when the fire started. They lost all their belongings, she said.

At least 15 people have been arrested by anti-corruption investigators and police, including scaffolding contractors, company directors and an engineering consultant, as authorities investigate suspected corruption and negligence in a renovation project at the housing complex.

The initial investigation has focused on why the fire expanded so rapidly, overwhelming firefighting efforts. Authorities have cited both high winds and substandard materials used for the maintenance work.

Contractors were found to be using substandard netting, authorities said Monday. Among the 20 samples of netting investigators collected at the complex, seven were found to have failed safety standards.

Lee said that those responsible had mixed substandard netting with qualified materials to trick inspectors.

The entire building renovation system in Hong Kong will be reformed, he vowed.

Lee refused to comment on media reports that people were arrested last weekend in what some saw as an attempt to snuff out criticism of the government, including one person who was reportedly involved in a petition calling for government accountability and arrested on suspicion of inciting sedition.

Lee said only that “I will not tolerate any crimes, particularly crimes that exploit the tragedy that we are facing now.” John Burns, an honorary professor of politics and public administration at the University of Hong Kong, said the investigation results will likely be credible as the government seeks to reassure the public.

“It’s in everyone’s interest that the process and results of the investigations be credible,” Burns said. “Transparency is crucial for restoring trust.” Lee said 2,500 residents of the towers have been moved into transitional housing units, some in government housing and others in hostels and hotels. About 20 people remain in shelters that housed hundreds on the first night. (AP)