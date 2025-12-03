Seventeen will host another show in Hong Kong on Feb. 28 and March 1, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The 13-piece act will return to Kai Tak Stadium, where it drew an audience of over 70,000 at a two-day show in September. Following the news that the group is set to perform in Singapore and Bulacan, Philippines, in March, there was a surge in requests for another show in Hong Kong, and the management company decided to meet the fans' demands.

This expands the group’s ongoing world tour “New_” to 29 shows across 14 cities. Seventeen is in the middle of the Japan leg of the tour, which will take them to four stadiums in the country. They performed in Nagoya the previous week and will perform in Osaka for three days from Thursday, followed by gigs in Tokyo and Fukuoka.