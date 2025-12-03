President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he will designate Dec. 3 as a day for people's sovereignty to mark overcoming the failed martial law bid that put the nation into turmoil a year ago, highlighting that it demonstrated South Korea's democratic resilience to the world.

In a special national address marking the one-year anniversary of the short-lived martial law imposition, Lee also said that by "defeating an unjust power" through peaceful means, the South Korean people have made themselves fully deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"It was the first time since the beginning of the 21st century that a coup occurred in a democracy like South Korea. Equally unprecedented in world history, the coup was peacefully and beautifully prevented by the hands of unarmed citizens," Lee said, describing it as the "revolution of light."

"Ironically, the Dec. 3 coup became an opportunity to showcase to the world the high level of civic consciousness of our people and the remarkable resilience of South Korea's democracy," he said.

"The government, born from the 'revolution of light,' will designate Dec. 3 as National Sovereignty Day to honor the great courage and actions of the South Korean people," he added.

In a press conference that followed, Lee said that the government plans to designate the day as a public holiday.

On Dec. 3 last year, then President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, invoking emergency powers for military rule and citing what he described as government dysfunction caused by the opposition, as well as the need to root out pro-North Korea forces and defend the constitutional order.

The decree was overturned by the National Assembly in less than three hours, and Yoon formally lifted it later the same day.

Although it was short-lived, the botched imposition of martial law had repercussions for months, creating a leadership vacuum and bringing state affairs to a standstill.

Lee said that having tided over the unprecedented martial law debacle makes the South Korean people fully deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I am convinced that the South Korean people, who overcame a democracy crisis in an unprecedented and peaceful manner, are fully deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize," he said. "It would also serve as a turning point for all nations shaken by conflict and division."

Lee made it clear that those responsible for the martial law imposition must be held accountable to establish a unity grounded in justice.

"Strict punishment for those involved in the coup is just the beginning," Lee said. "To build a nation where no one can ever again even dream of a coup and where no one can threaten the light of people's sovereignty, a 'just unity' is essential.

"Together with the great people of South Korea, who have lit the torch of democracy, we will make sure that the revolution of light is fully accomplished." (Yonhap)