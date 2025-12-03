South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street led by improved appetite for tech shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.72 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,998.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.25 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.39 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite increased 0.59 percent.

In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.16 percent, while SK hynix shed 2.15 percent. LG Energy Solution remained unchanged.

Carmakers traded mixed, with Hyundai Motor also remaining unchanged from the previous session while Kia moved up 0.43 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,467.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)