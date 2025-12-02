- Simultaneously Receives APJ "Consulting Partner of the Year" and "Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a leading cloud managed service provider, has received two "Partner of the Year" awards from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

MegazoneCloud was named Consulting Partner of the Year in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region at the AWS Partner Awards ceremony held on the first day of AWS re:Invent 2025, taking place in Las Vegas, U.S., from December 1 to 5. The company was selected from among AWS consulting partners in the APJ region. In addition, MegazoneCloud was honored with the APJ Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year award.

The AWS Partner Awards recognize partners that have supported customers' AWS innovation over the past year through expertise, innovation, and collaboration. The Consulting Partner of the Year award recognizes partners that have delivered outstanding results in areas such as revenue contribution, creation of new business opportunities, development of AWS-certified professionals, and attainment of AWS designations. The Public Sector Consulting Partner of the Year award is presented to partners that provide cloud-based solutions and expertise in public sectors such as government, education, and nonprofit organizations. Award recipients were selected by market research firm Canalys, which conducted evaluations centered on customer success cases. Notably, MegazoneCloud's APJ Consulting Partner of the Year recognition marks its second consecutive win following 2024, further validating the company's AWS-based digital transformation and innovation capabilities.

MegazoneCloud earned top marks across key evaluation areas, including:

In particular, MegazoneCloud demonstrated strong public-sector expertise by delivering projects that support digital innovation in Korea's emergency medical services, including the establishment of a nationwide emergency medical institution data-sharing platform led by major hospitals in Korea.

The Japan subsidiary has continuously uncovered and expanded generative AI use cases for public-sector education customers, while supporting public institutions, universities, and research organizations in their AWS-based digital transformation—including participation in a government-led LLM initiative in the medical field and the design, build, and operation of large-scale GPU clusters. Meanwhile the Vietnam subsidiary has been highly praised for promoting AI- and cloud-based infrastructure transformation and developing specialized training programs in collaboration with Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Vietnam National Startup Support Center (NSSC) and National Institute for Digital Transformation (NIDIT) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

MegazoneCloud has been successfully supporting customers' transitions to cloud- and AI-native environments by leveraging a wide range of AWS services. Notably, through its proprietary cloud migration optimization solution HyperMig, the company provides end-to-end support—from data collection on infrastructure and systems to diagnosis and analysis, strategy development, and full migration execution.

"We are honored to receive these awards, which recognize MegazoneCloud's contributions to AWS-based digital transformation and cloud business growth not only for enterprise customers but also across the public sector on a global scale," said Doug Yeum, CEO of MegazoneCloud. "We will continue to strengthen our technical capabilities to help customers achieve the best outcomes on AWS, with a particular focus on supporting innovation in AI, data, and security."

About Megazone Cloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native digital transformation company with more than 2,000 technology experts supporting over 8,000 global customers. The company partners strategically with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs) and collaborates with over 150 independent software vendors (ISVs). MegazoneCloud delivers innovation through its suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security platforms—including AIR Studio, Space CloudOps, Hyper Billing, and HALO Security.

Guided by its vision "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is dedicated to helping customers build future-ready competitiveness powered by technology, data, and people. Headquartered in Seoul, MegazoneCloud operates in nine countries, including the United States, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, continuing to grow alongside its global partners and clients.