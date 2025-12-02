President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday criticized "unrealistic claims" that South Korea intends to pursue its own nuclear arsenal, warning that such mischaracterizations are obstructing Seoul’s efforts to secure its uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing rights.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, Lee said discussions with Washington have been hindered due to concerns that expanded fuel-cycle capabilities could be diverted for nuclear weapons development.

“Progress (in discussions) has not been smooth on the issue of uranium enrichment and reprocessing in the United States,” Lee said, addressing Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. “To speak plainly, is it not because of worries within the US government that Korea could move toward nuclear armament?”

Cho acknowledged that such concerns persist in Washington.

“There is a traditional US policy against permitting enrichment and reprocessing,” he said. “But it is also true that some voices here advocating for independent nuclear armament have raised legitimate concerns.”

Lee said these debates have become a “critical obstacle” to what Seoul views as a practical, long-term priority: securing the technological autonomy needed to manage spent nuclear fuel and ensure a stable supply of reactor-grade uranium.

“If nuclear armament were to occur, obtaining consent from the United States or the international community would be impossible,” Lee said. “Sanctions would immediately follow, and we must ask ourselves whether we could withstand that.”

Cho responded, “We cannot. South Korea would have to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and in effect become a ‘second North Korea.’”

Lee, who has repeatedly affirmed Seoul’s commitment to the NPT, stressed that nuclear armament is neither feasible nor desirable given the economic and diplomatic fallout.

“Of course, possessing nuclear weapons might seem advantageous,” he said. “But these impossible claims are blocking truly important issues like uranium enrichment and reprocessing.”

Lee instructed the Foreign Ministry to more actively counter what he described as “irresponsible political rhetoric” that could undermine national interests.

Lee’s comments came as Seoul seeks to widen the scope of civil nuclear cooperation with Washington.

South Korea and the US have also begun laying the groundwork for follow-up negotiations on a series of summit commitments, including Seoul’s push for nuclear-powered submarines and expanded rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

During talks in Washington on Monday, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau agreed to set up sector-specific working groups to accelerate implementation of the joint fact sheet announced on Nov. 14. The document outlines pledges made during President Lee’s two summits with US President Donald Trump earlier this year, covering trade, investment and strategic cooperation.

Park emphasized the need to begin discussions “as quickly as possible” on South Korea’s civil uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing capabilities — areas that currently require US consent and are effectively banned under the bilateral 123 Agreement. Landau responded that Washington intends to maintain close coordination on the issue, according to Seoul’s readout.

The fact sheet notes that Washington supports a process leading to South Korea’s peaceful-use enrichment and reprocessing activities, provided they comply with the two countries’ nuclear cooperation pact and relevant US laws. It also affirms US approval for Seoul to construct nuclear-powered attack submarines, with both sides pledging to advance technical and regulatory requirements to enable the project.

Attention is now centered on how both governments will operationalize these commitments, particularly those concerning the fuel cycle — long considered a sensitive area in Washington due to proliferation concerns.

The two sides also agreed to begin earnest discussions on nuclear-powered submarine development and shipbuilding cooperation. Park urged Washington to take reciprocal steps on economic commitments, including reducing US tariffs on Korean products.

On the margins of the meeting, Park pointed to recent progress in the US visa process for South Korean investors, including the establishment of a dedicated visa desk, and requested continued support to ensure smooth business travel.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Park said both governments will soon appoint officials who will oversee the new working groups and coordinate across relevant ministries. His schedule in Washington also includes meetings with State Department and White House National Security Council officials to review summit follow-ups and discuss North Korea’s recent activities.

In a separate statement, the US State Department said the discussions focused on implementing the fact sheet and modernizing the alliance, which it described as the “linchpin of peace, security and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region. Landau also welcomed South Korea’s increased investment in US manufacturing, noting its role in supporting American reindustrialization efforts.