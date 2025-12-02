Electrical certifications are the most sought-after qualifications among Korean companies, a report showed Tuesday.

According to the study of 138,353 job postings analyzed by the Korea Employment Information Service, over over 22,000 sought candidates with electrical-related licenses -- 12,082 for qualified industrial electrical engineers and another 10,323 for qualified electrical engineers.

These certifications are essential for roles involving power facilities in manufacturing, construction and building management. The report said demand remains high because many workplaces are legally required to hire electrical safety managers.

Trailing behind were architectural engineers with 5,533 postings, followed by construction safety engineers (3,733) and industrial safety engineers (3,444).

In terms of wages, architectural engineers, civil engineers and industrial architectural engineers had the highest paying job openings, at around 4 million won ($2,721) per month. Electrical engineering openings paid an average of about 3.3 million won.

The agency said demand for electrical and safety-related certifications is likely to continue rising, due to toughening workplace safety laws in South Korea as well as the growing need for specialists in lagre-scale facilities and constructions projects, the report said.