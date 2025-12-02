A man was arrested after breaking into an apartment through a window and stealing valuables, all while a firefighter happened to be watching.

According to the Siheung Police Station on Tuesday, the suspect in his 20s was caught entering a first-floor unit of an apartment building in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 through an unlocked window.

While the suspect was climbing, a firefighter sitting in his parked car nearby quickly alerted police.

The suspect, who reportedly had previous convictions for similar offenses and is now in police custody, is accused of theft and housebreaking. He allegedly stole jewelry worth about 4 million won ($2,717) from the house, the police said.

Police officers are investigating the motive and other details of the theft.