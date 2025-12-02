Stray Kids' new single “Do It” ranked No. 68 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to the chart preview published Monday in the US.

It is the group’s fifth entry on the main songs chart, making the octet the only K-pop boy band to have as many, besides BTS.

The new single marked the band’s third-highest Hot 100 placement, after “Chk Chk Boom” and “Ceremony,” at No. 49 and No. 52, respectively. “Chk Chk Boom” fronted the group's ninth EP “Ate,” and “Ceremony” its fourth LP “Karma.”

“Lose My Breath,” a Charlie Puth collaboration, and “Lalalala” from Stray Kids' eighth EP “Rock-Star,” both ranked No. 90.

“Do It,” the titular track from the group's mixtape, made a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200 -- their eighth consecutive No. 1. The mixtape sold close to 1.5 million copies on the day of its release and surpassed 2.2 million in one week.