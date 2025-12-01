A woman in her 20s has died after being cut by a fixed saw blade at a craft workshop in Busan on Monday.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the accident occurred at 1:37 p.m. at a woodworking studio in Busan. The woman suffered severe cuts to her face and neck from a stationery saw blade.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but died at 3:40 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident and interviewing the workshop owner and witnesses.