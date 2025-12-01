South Korean gaming giant Netmarble is accelerating its global push with a lineup of new titles slated for release through 2026.

The company plans to roll out a wide range of games, including StoneAge: Idle Adventure, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, SOL: enchant, Mongil: Star Dive, Solo Leveling: Karma, Project Octopus, Evilbane and Shangri-La Frontier.

The lineup spans genres gaining traction in the global market, such as the rogue-lite RPG Solo Leveling: Karma and co-op action title Evilbane. Its platform strategy also broadens beyond mobile, with a stronger emphasis on PC and console launches — starting with Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, which released across regions over the last two weeks of November.

Netmarble has structured its portfolio to strike a balance between in-house and global intellectual properties. The game-maker’s original titles like Mongil: Star Dive and the new StoneAge game sit alongside globally recognized properties such as The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Shangri-La Frontier.

Financial performance reflects that momentum. Netmarble’s consolidated operating profit reached 241.7 billion won ($164 million) through the third quarter, already surpassing last year’s annual operating profit of 215.6 billion won. The continued success of titles based on original properties, such as RF Online Next, Seven Knights Re:Birth and Vampir, helped drive the gains.

According to the company’s third-quarter investor relations report, Seven Knights Re:Birth and Vampir ranked first and second in game sales contribution, accounting for 12 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Industry insiders say this marks meaningful progress in easing long-standing concerns over the company’s reliance on external properties.

“On the success of this year’s new releases, we will continue to strengthen our competitiveness in the global market and accelerate portfolio expansion with diverse titles across multiple genres and platforms in 2026,” a Netmarble official said.