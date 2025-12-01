The head of South Korea's banking regulator issued a stern warning to Upbit on Monday, signaling that the crypto exchange could face strong measures after a major security lapse enabled hackers to steal roughly 45 billion won ($30.6 million) worth of virtual assets.

Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin said the scale and nature of the breach and Upbit’s inadequate response “cannot be treated lightly,” underscoring growing regulatory frustration with repeated cybersecurity failures across Korea’s financial and tech sectors.

Speaking at a press conference at FSS headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, Lee noted that regulatory sanctions on Upbit are currently limited because the first phase of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, implemented in July 2024, does not provide sufficient legal grounds to hold service providers fully accountable for such incidents.

With policymakers preparing the second phase of the legislation, Lee said the new law will focus on establishing a stronger regulatory framework for virtual asset firms, including exchanges like Upbit, to prevent similar breaches.

“System security is the lifeline of virtual assets,” he said. “The fact that such a risk has materialized will be an opportunity to reassess vulnerabilities when drafting the second phase of the Virtual Asset Act.”

Lee also raised alarm over the recent series of cyberattacks that have hit major Korean companies, including Upbit, Lotte Card and Coupang.

“Korean companies' investment in security infrastructure is woefully inadequate,” he said. “There seems to be a lack of understanding that a breach could lead to the collapse of an entire company.”

He stressed that cybersecurity must be treated as a foundational investment rather than a discretionary cost, adding that the upcoming legislation will introduce a regulatory structure comparable to the Capital Markets Act.

Turning to the financial sector, Lee confirmed that the FSS is set to impose up to 2 trillion won in fines on major banks for misselling derivatives linked to a Hong Kong index. Additional penalties are expected.

“There will be sanctions on individuals who were responsible,” he said. “Although details cannot be disclosed for now, this case will become a ‘leading case’ that shapes how the regulator enforces consumer protection.”

However, Lee signaled that regulators may delay applying the fines to banks’ risk-weighted assets until the penalties are finalized, giving lenders room to maintain shareholder return plans and venture capital commitments.

“When the fines are imposed, banks’ risk-weighted asset ratios will increase, raising concerns about capital adequacy,” he said. “We will work closely with relevant authorities to manage these issues.”

He added, “While upholding consumer protection, we aim to avoid triggering any unintended policy challenges.”