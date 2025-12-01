South Korea has lodged a strong complaint with Canada over its decision to tighten tariff-rate quota, or TRQ, measures on steel imports, urging Ottawa to withdraw the policy immediately, the Trade Ministry said Monday.

Vice Trade Minister Park Jung-sung delivered Seoul’s formal protest during a meeting in Seoul with Alexandra Dostal, senior assistant deputy minister at Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development Ministry. The two officials discussed bilateral trade issues, including Canada’s newly expanded steel restrictions announced Nov. 26.

Under the revised rules, Ottawa plans to cut import quotas for steel products from free trade agreement partners, including Korea, from 100 percent to 75 percent on certain steel derivatives. In addition, Canada will impose a 25 percent tariff on items such as prefabricated buildings, wire and fasteners.

Park called the measures unacceptable and demanded their withdrawal.

“Canada's decision appears highly inconsistent with international trade law and contradicts both the WTO’s rules-based trading system and the spirit of the Ottawa Group, which Canada leads,” Park said.

He warned that the policy could seriously undermine Korean companies already operating or planning investments in Canada, and stressed that the issue should not erode momentum for broader strategic cooperation. Seoul highlighted significant partnership potential with Ottawa in defense, including a submarine procurement program for which a Korean firm is shortlisted, as well as in AI, automobiles, batteries, critical minerals and energy.

“As two countries that have long defended the rules-based trading order, Korea hopes to continue strengthening a reliable, mutually beneficial industrial supply chain with Canada,” Park said.

Canada says the tougher quotas are intended to protect its domestic steel industry amid intensifying global trade tensions. The US currently imposes a 50 percent tariff on steel imports, while the European Union is considering its own TRQ safeguards.

With both Washington and Ottawa tightening barriers, Korean steelmakers are bracing for increased pressure. Korea exported about 620,000 metric tons of steel products worth $780 million to Canada last year, making Canada its 14th-largest steel export market, according to the Korea International Trade Association.