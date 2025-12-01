When temperatures drop, it’s easy to fall into a uniform of black, grey and brown. Winter wardrobes often lean neutral for comfort, but that doesn’t mean your style has to follow suit. With a few well-chosen accessories, even the most predictable look can shift in mood, texture and color.

For those who want warmth without sacrificing silhouette, tights are emerging as one of the season’s most effective styling tools. At a recent airport appearance, Meovv members Gawon and Ella showed how a simple stocking can redefine an entire outfit. Gawon paired a white full skirt with deep blue tights that matched her outerwear — coordinated but far from overwhelming. Ella contrasted her khaki Miu Miu safari jacket and skirt set with violet socks, a pairing that unexpectedly lightened the earth-toned palette.

The right pair of tights can seamlessly connect a coat, skirt and shoes, elevating the overall finish. Black printed tights also offer a subtle mood shift. Sheer textures sharpen the outline of patterns, bringing a sense of energy when worn with black minis or tailored shorts, as seen on actor Jun Jong-seo. And for those ready to experiment, vivid hues — from blue and yellow to hot pink — inject a playful edge. The key is embracing a slight color clash; neon-leaning shades add intentional contrast and make an otherwise simple outfit feel expressive.

Winter is the perfect season to play with color oppositions. Complementary color pairings offer a strong visual impact, especially when focused on a single accessory. If bold clashes feel daunting, keep outerwear neutral and add contrast with an inner layer, a bag, or shoes. According to stylist Lee Ji-hye, “Using color sparingly but precisely can sharpen a look’s concept. A classic brown coat with gray slacks becomes instantly hip with a single blue cap.”

Headwear is also shaping the winter mood. Last year’s balaclava trend has evolved into the babushka scarf, popularized by many celebrities including Jennie of Blackpink and actor Song Hye-kyo. Lightweight scarves work best with textured tops, while knit bonnets — worn loose or tied — offer a softer alternative. For warmth with charm, teddy-bear fur boots remain a reliable choice. From a ribbon-trimmed pair to white boots styled with leggings, they provide comfort without compromising style.

With small but intentional choices, winter dressing becomes far more than a rotation of neutrals. Accessories, thoughtfully used, can shift the entire tone of your cold-weather wardrobe.