Zerobaseone will continue as a team until March, extending the project group’s activities by two months, said agency Wake One Entertainment on Monday.

The nine members have agreed to do so as a way to repay their fans, who have been supporting them since their debut in 2023. Formed through the audition show “Boys Planet,” the nine-member group was set to be active for 2 1/2 years. During its career, the group released six albums, all selling more than a million copies each, from their debut effort “Youth in the Shade” to their first studio album “Never Say Never.”

The band is set to perform in Taipei and Hong Kong this month on the tour “Here & Now.” The extended plan is expected to add an encore gig and a new album.