Cortis has clocked up 200 million steams on Spotify with its debut album “Color Outside the Lines,” according to Big Hit Music.

The rookie boy band accomplished the feat in about three months, the shortest time for a K-pop act that debuted this year.

The five-track album was released in September and debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 15, the highest spot for a K-pop group’s debut album, before selling more than 1 million copies. The EP is the only debut album in K-pop scene this year with sales of over a million.

Last week, the fivesome picked up the best new artist trophy at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong.