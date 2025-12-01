The acting head of the National Police Agency apologized to the nation Monday for police restricting access to the National Assembly on the night of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law last year.

Acting Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong made the apology during an online gathering of senior police leaders nationwide ahead of the first anniversary of Yoon's failed martial law bid on Dec. 3.

"Police restricted lawmakers' entry around the National Assembly on the night of Dec. 3," Yoo said, citing the operations to seal access to the National Assembly as lawmakers gathered for a vote to lift Yoon's decree.

"This act disrupted democracy and the constitutional order and was an unconstitutional and illegal act that threatened the daily lives of the people," he said. "(I) sincerely apologize."

Going forward, Yoo vowed the police will carry out their duties by keeping the people in mind and protecting the constitutional order.

Cho Ji-ho, head of the NPA, and Kim Bong-sik, former chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, who led the police operations during martial law, are currently standing trial on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection. (Yonhap)