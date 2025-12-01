Hyundai Motor Group will provide a full fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles and other comprehensive on-site support for the Hydrogen Council CEO Summit, set to take place in Seoul this week, the group said Monday.

The South Korean automotive group will operate 56 hydrogen-fueled cars as official vehicles for the three-day event that begins Tuesday. It will also co-host a special session to introduce domestic companies' efforts to expand the hydrogen ecosystem.

Hyundai will offer test-drive experiences of its Nexo hydrogen-powered vehicles to attending chief executive officers (CEOs) as well. To highlight South Korea's hydrogen infrastructure, a hydrogen charging station at the National Assembly will be included on the route.

The Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led hydrogen coalition, will bring together leaders from about 100 member companies and government representatives from various countries, including France, Germany and Australia.

"It is an honor to host the CEO Summit in Korea as co-chair of the Hydrogen Council," said Hyundai Motor Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon. "Public-private cooperation will be essential for scaling up the hydrogen sector."