The photo shows Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi Province on the morning of the July, 31. (Herald)
South Korea's exports increased 8.4 percent from a year earlier in November to over $61 billion, extending the winning streak to the sixth consecutive month on the back of strong demand for semiconductors, government data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments came to $61.04 billion last month, the highest for any November, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Imports gained 1.2 percent on-year to $51.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.73 billion.

Semiconductor exports soared 38.6 percent to an all-time high of $17.26 billion. (Yonhap)