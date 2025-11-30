Louis Vuitton opened a new multipurpose space in Seoul on Saturday, bringing retail, cultural programming and dining under one roof. The project, titled “Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys Seoul," occupies six floors inside "LV The Place Seoul, Shinsegae The Reserve" located at the Shinsegae Department Store in Jung-gu, and reflects the house’s ongoing effort to expand beyond traditional luxury retail.

Visitors entering the building find interiors marked by reinterpretations of saekdong, the traditional Korean pattern of colorful, vertical stripes used in clothing and textiles. On the staircase from the fifth floor down to the fourth, they encounter an atrium anchored by towering trunklike columns crafted from monogrammed hanji.

Soft stripes and pale tones run across the space, connecting the store’s floors while nodding quietly to local craftsmanship. The first three levels function as retail areas: women’s leather goods and accessories on the first floor; ready-to-wear and shoes on the second; and men’s collections on the third. Exclusive capsule editions of the Capucines BB, Speedy Soft and All In BB bags are available only at this location, along with limited-edition fragrances.

Higher floors shift the focus from shopping to atmosphere. On the fourth floor, a gift shop leads into a home objects section featuring Objets Nomades pieces.

The cultural exhibition begins on the fifth floor, with scenography developed with architect Shohei Shigematsu of OMA. The narrative moves through rooms themed around the brand’s history, from early trunk-making and personalization workshops to watches, music collaborations and fashion.

Food anchors the upper levels. On the fourth floor, Le Cafe Louis Vuitton presents pastries directed by Maxime Frederic, recently named the World's Best Pastry Chef in 2025. Alongside signature French items, the cafe offers two Seoul-exclusive desserts, including a sweet potato creation built on roasted beniharuka.

The sixth floor houses JP at Louis Vuitton, the first Korean restaurant by New York–based chef Park Jung-hyun of Atomix, set to begin service on Dec. 11. Park’s five-course menu draws on Korean ingredients such as soy-marinated crab and hanwoo tenderloin, served on custom saffron-toned tableware.