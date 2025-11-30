G-Dragon was named Artist of the Year at the 2025 MAMA Awards on Saturday, delivering a heartfelt message as the ceremony unfolded in a restrained tone following a deadly apartment fire in Hong Kong.

The BIGBANG frontman accepted the night's top honor at Kai Tak Stadium, reflecting on his year and thanking fans for their support.

"Thank you. I made my comeback through MAMA last year, and this year's activities feel different from any other year," he said after receiving the honor from Hong Kong-born Chinese actor Chow Yun-Fat. "I'm so grateful to VIPs and all the fans. I love you all. Next year marks our group's 20th anniversary, and I'll come hang out and party with my friends so I won't be lonely. See you next year," he said, referring to the name of BIGBANG's fandom.

The award presentation came during the second night of the two-day ceremony, held under subdued conditions as the K-pop industry paid tribute to victims of a high-rise fire that killed more than 100 people earlier in the week.

Attendees dressed in black or muted colors, and organizers scaled back parts of the program to reflect the somber mood.

Other major prizes were announced across Friday and Saturday.

Rose received Song of the Year for "APT.," while Stray Kids won Album of the Year with "Karma," offering emotional thanks to fans onstage. Enhypen took home the Fans' Choice of the Year award, and rookie groups Cortis and Hearts2Hearts earned Best New Artist honors.

Actor Kim Hye-soo opened Saturday's ceremony with a message of condolence, and several presenters, including actor Yim Si-wan, expressed hopes for healing in Hong Kong. G-Dragon, who earlier donated HK$1 million ($128,452) to relief efforts, pledged his continued support "through art."

The ceremony drew global attention with a live-action recreation of scenes from Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

Babymonster members Pharita, Ahyeon and Rora took the stage as the in-film trio Huntr/x, performing "What It Sounds Like" and "Golden", following a narrated introduction by actor Ahn Hyo-seop, the voice of lead character Jin-woo.

Ahn delivered a message of hope, saying: "Remember this voice? You gave me my soul back ... May the music guide us into a better tomorrow."

However, a planned performance by another in-film idol group, Saja Boys, was canceled amid concerns that its "grim reaper" concept was inappropriate following the city's deadly disaster. The segment was to feature members of Boynextdoor, Riize, TWS, and Zerobaseone. (Yonhap)