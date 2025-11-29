Over 40 Airbus A320-series aircraft currently operating in South Korea are subject to a global software-related recall, but the issue is unlikely to trigger major flight delays or cancellations domestically, according to the transport ministry Saturday.

On Friday, Airbus issued a large-scale recall order of its A320 family of jets after identifying a software flaw capable of causing severe flight-safety issues, including unintended rapid descent.

According to the ministry, five Korean carriers -- Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Air Busan, Air Seoul and Aero K -- operate a total of 80 A320-family jets. Of those, 42 units were subject to the recall measure.

The ministry said it relayed an emergency directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to global aviation authorities to ensure affected aircraft undergo immediate software replacement or modification before continuing operations to domestic airlines.

Yoo Kyung-su, director-general for aviation safety at the ministry, said the update takes "less than an hour per aircraft," adding that about half of the affected jets had already been updated as of Friday and all updates would be completed by Sunday morning.

An Asiana Airlines official said 17 of its 24 A320-series jets require the software fix, noting that all updates can be completed during regular ground time, with "no impact on the flight schedule." (Yonhap)