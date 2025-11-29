All alcoholic beverages sold in the country will be required to carry visual warning labels depicting the dangers of drunk driving and drinking during pregnancy starting next September, according to officials Saturday.

According to the health ministry, visual warning images depicting a liquor bottle, a car and a pregnant woman will become mandatory on soju, beer and all other alcoholic products under a revision to the enforcement rule of the National Health Promotion Act.

The changes aim to ensure consumers recognize the risks of alcohol consumption before drinking, according to officials.

The revised rules follow the legislative amendment to the National Health Promotion Act promulgated in March. To allow preparation time for the alcohol industry, the new labeling requirements will take effect on Sept. 19, 2026. (Yonhap)