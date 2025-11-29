Huawei also announces the Huawei Cloud Singapore AI Pioneer Partner Ecosystem Alliance to Drive AI innovation Across Key Industries

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Cloud & AI Partner Summit Singapore 2025, held under the theme "AI Pioneer In Industries", concluded successfully on November 27, showcasing the company's latest advancements in AI-native cloud services. The event underscored Huawei Cloud's continuous investment in delivering a dynamic cloud experience for Singaporean businesses, where 70% of companies have now actively adopted AI.

"To drive the next wave of Generative AI adoption, success will be defined by real-world business applications. Huawei Cloud accelerates this shift by offering a complete, ecosystem-driven solution. Through its integrated AI-native infrastructure, CloudMatrix, and a rich network of data and applications, Huawei Cloud enables companies to rapidly deploy and scale impactful GenAI use cases," said Wu Shiwei, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Cloud APAC.

During his keynote, 'Accelerate Intelligence with Huawei Cloud,' Wu outlined Huawei Cloud's plans to deepen its industry focus and drive innovation in cloud architecture, methodologies, and tools. As a leader in AI compute technologies, Huawei Cloud aims to empower its customers to become pioneers of intelligence in their respective fields and enhance operational efficiencies of diverse industries.

Meanwhile in her keynote 'Huawei Cloud: The AI Pioneer in Industries', Gigi Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Singapore highlighted how Huawei Cloud's robust portfolio of AI and cloud solutions effectively supports Singapore's national AI ambitions.

"As we reflect on 2025, Singapore's digital landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation. At the heart of this evolution are three key drivers: new AI-ready IaaS, new PaaS for agent development, and transformative SaaS powered by AI Agents, all of which empower industries to thrive in the digital age. Huawei Cloud is fully prepared to navigate this transformation alongside the nation and jointly shape an intelligent future for Singapore."

To support Singapore's national AI aspirations, Huawei Cloud has launched the Huawei Cloud Singapore AI Pioneer Partner Ecosystem Alliance, a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating AI Innovation across multiple industries in Singapore. In collaboration with leading AI Companies like YITU Technology, Weaver Network International, Sunline Holding, TrustDecision, Udesk, iFLYTEK, Neuxnet, Sefonsoft, and AiMall, the Huawei Cloud Singapore AI Pioneer Partner Ecosystem Alliance is a significant step towards advancing AI innovation "In Singapore, For Singapore", across key sectors such as public services, retail, education, fintech, transport, and enterprise.

At the summit, Zach Tang, Head of Global Solution Sales at YITU, highlighted in his keynote how the company's AI 2.0 paradigm is pioneering a new era in video intelligence. As a member of the alliance, YITU brings with it 13 years of computer vision domain leadership and expertise in the Vision-Centric Multimodal Large Model. This technology delivers the high-precision, cost-effective intelligence required to process data from tens of thousands of cameras, connecting the physical and cognitive worlds to advance solutions for public safety, smart city and other sectors and other sectors.

Weaver Network International's Managing Director Ken Wei in his presentation titled 'Reimagining Operational Excellence with AI' highlighted how Weaver's solution leverages a low-code platform and AI to automate workflows, streamline contract and invoice management, and enhance data analysis. Key capabilities include AI-powered agents, intelligent chatbots, and compliance tools, enabling efficient operations, improved decision-making, and seamless integration across business processes.

As a strategic partner of Huawei in APAC, Sunline is advancing financial modernisation with a unified suite of core banking, digital banking, data intelligence, and financial management solutions. Liang Yansui, Solution VP of Sunline highlighted the company's AI-powered data platform, DataMind, that helps banks unify and govern data, enhancing the transition towards AI-driven operations.

The alliance also addresses critical needs in financial security, with partners like TrustDecision offering AI-powered risk intelligence. In his session, "Managing Risk with AI Intelligence," Lee Man Paul, Regional Sales Director at TrustDecision, detailed how their comprehensive AI risk engine, built with cutting-edge Huawei Cloud infrastructure, solves the pain points of legacy fraud detection systems in modern banking to provide protection against fraud and money laundering.

Udesk's Global Business Director Bruce Ke pointed out that cross-border enterprises currently face three core pain points: language barriers, fragmented channels, and compliance risks. With 11 years of experience in intelligent customer service and massive practical data, Udesk tackles these pain points with AI. Powered by Huawei Cloud's computing strength, ecosystem resources, and full-language support, including in niche languages like Filipino and Malay, the Udesk AI Agent delivers full-stack intelligent service capabilities. It now supports 120 million users and is trusted by more than 50,000 customers worldwide.

iFLYTEK, a leading AI company with over 8 million developer teams worldwide, provides mature multilingual capabilities across speech recognition, OCR (Optional Character Recognition), TTS (Text-to-speech) and translation, enabling applications such as real-time multilingual subtitles for media. On top of this, iFLYTEK's digital staff framework allows organisations to build agents that read documents, execute tasks and automate workflows such as tender evaluation. As outlined by Jeffery Wang, Country Manager, Open platform iFLYTEK Group, such AI capabilities are already deployed in real projects globally and iFLYTEK aims to bring them into practical use cases in Singapore.

Sean Wei, Sales Director of Neuxnet in his presentation titled "AI Workforce: Vision to Real-World Impact" said that Neuxnet had deep expertise in intelligent automation, procurement workflows, and Oracle ERP integration. These solutions are powered by Huawei Cloud and help businesses optimise processes, enhance customer experience, and drive growth in the digital era.

Sefonsoft's Overseas Solution Presale Manager Sunny Qin shared that its platform provides intelligent data query, data analytics, and data reporting, alongside tools for assistant card design, smart dispatch, and knowledge Q&A functions. This solution supports clients in grasping development trends and in making rapid decisions.

Last but not least, Dr Chris Yang, Founder and CEO of AiMall in his session 'Phygital AI: Bridging the Digital-Physical Divide in Retail', highlighted that AiMall delivers measurable impact where it counts: reducing staff training costs by 70%, cutting shrinkage by over 60%, and recapturing lost sales. He stressed that many retail AI initiatives never progress beyond the pilot stage, impressive in demos but disconnected from real store operations. AiMall addresses this gap with its Phygital AI, powered by the proprietary A3 Agent framework: archive multimodal data from the physical world (video, audio, sensor streams); analyse people, products, and places; and act by triggering real-time digital alerts to frontline staff and automated physical-world responses.

The Huawei Cloud Singapore AI Pioneer Partner Ecosystem Alliance aims to help businesses reduce workloads, improve efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation by combining Huawei Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure and the expertise of its partners. This strengthens Singapore's position at the forefront of global AI adoption, creating a future-ready AI landscape that empowers businesses and customers across every industry in Singapore.