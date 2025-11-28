President Lee Jae Myung on Friday urged the National Intelligence Service to faithfully carry out its original duties, expressing regret that the spy agency had been misused for political purposes in past administrations, the presidential office said.

Lee made the remarks during his first visit to the NIS since taking office in June. It also marks his first visit to a government agency for a policy briefing, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

"It is regrettable that the vast majority of you are doing your best for the nation and our people. Yet, there are exceptional situations where the agency had been politically misused, including fabricated espionage cases. When that happens, all employees end up being criticized," Lee said. "I hope such things will never happen again."

Lee said he chose the NIS as the first government agency to visit in order to underscore its importance.

"I believe that intelligence operations have a profound impact on the nation's governance," he said. "I hope that you will continue to faithfully carry out the roles entrusted to you, so that the NIS becomes a respected institution."

Earlier in the day, former NIS chief Cho Tae-yong, who has been under arrest, was indicted by a special counsel team over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid last December.

Lee stressed that the NIS is an institution capable of achieving significant results when operating properly, calling for an intensified crackdown on domestic drug trafficking networks.

During the briefing, NIS Director Lee Jong-seok noted that half of the agency's 16 former chiefs, including Cho, had been imprisoned on charges ranging from illegal wiretapping and online opinion manipulation to involvement in martial law schemes. He pledged to restore the agency's integrity and ensure that it faithfully serves the public interest.

As part of his visit, President Lee also toured the NIS National Space Security Center, becoming the first sitting president to visit the facility. (Yonhap)