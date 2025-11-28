President Lee Jae Myung on Friday nominated a law school professor at Yonsei University as the inaugural chief of the country's refurbished media regulator, the Korea Media and Communications Commission.

Kim Jong-cheol, a professor at Yonsei Law School, has been tapped to lead the media regulator, previously known as the Korea Communications Commission, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Kim previous served as a deputy chair of a presidential advisory committee on constitutional amendment, chair of the Korean Association of Human Rights Law and chair of the Korean Society for Media Law, Ethics and Policy Research.

Lee also appointed Ryu Shin-hwan, a progressive-leaning lawyer at the law firm Jihyang, as one of the seven members of the KMCC. Including the chairman, the president is entitled to nominate two of the seven seats, while the remaining five members are selected by the rival parties.

Kim Ei-tak, a former senior land ministry official who currently teaches at Kyung-in Women's University, was also named the first land minister. (Yonhap)