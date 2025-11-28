As the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries prepares to relocate to Busan, Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s Hillstate Gaya complex is gaining attention due to its proximity to the ministry’s temporary headquarters, the company said Friday.

Hillstate Gaya, located in central Busan, will comprise two complexes with a total of 487 units. All units are 84 square meters or smaller, as compact sizes remain in high demand.

The site is within walking distance of Dongui University Station on Busan Subway Line No. 2, providing 5-minute access to Seomyeon Station and 10-minute access to Sasang Station. Residents can also reach the emerging industrial zone around Busan’s North Port within minutes by car. The area is expected to further benefit from the planned undergrounding of the railway between Busanjin and Busan Station, a 1.82 trillion-won project to reconnect divided urban districts.

Education facilities nearby include four elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school, including Gaya Elementary, Gaeseong Middle and Gaya High School. The neighborhood is also seeing the formation of a new cluster of private academies, which local observers say could further strengthen the district’s education environment.

The complex is close to Seomyeon, Busan’s largest commercial district, as well as Lotte Mart, Gaegeumgolmok Market and Gaya Market. Nearby medical infrastructure includes Inje University Paik Hospital and Seomyeon Medical Street, a cluster of large clinics and specialty centers.

The apartments will feature Hyundai’s H Silent Home System, which uses high-performance composite cushioning materials to reduce noise between floors and absorb shock, the company said.

The residents will also have access to the company’s My Hills app, which supports home management -- from pre-move-in service and after-care requests to appliance controls and fee checks, as well as community features such as online voting and in-complex marketplaces.

Completion and occupancy are scheduled for December 2026.