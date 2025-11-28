TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision medicine is entering a new era, driven by breakthroughs in genetic technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) has become a global trend, and Taiwan joins this movement with the introduction of SPOT-MAS - an advanced screening solution developed by Gene Solutions, a global leader in precision oncology and genomics, in collaboration with local partner Gene Health.

The launch event, "Gene Solutions • Decoding Tomorrow - SPOT-MAS Taiwan Launch & Sharing Session," held on November 22, brought together leading medical experts to explore how SPOT-MAS, a technology that integrates multi-omics cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis with AI, can help bridge gaps in traditional screening and make preventive health more accessible.

At the event, esteemed guests jointly pressed the ceremonial lighting panel, symbolizing the launch of SPOT-MAS, and introducing the technology as a meaningful contribution to early cancer detection in Taiwan.

Clinical need is urgent — AI-assisted technology fills the gaps of traditional screening

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Taiwan. According to data from the Health Promotion Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare, most of the common cancers do not present obvious symptoms in their early stages, causing many individuals to be diagnosed at mid-to-late stages, thereby losing the optimal treatment window. However, clinical data already show that when detected and intervened early, five-year survival rates can be several times higher than late-stage detection—highlighting that early detection holds a crucial value in cancer prevention.

Advances in precision medicine are propelling cancer detection into a new era.

Dr. Jou Hei-Jen, Executive Supervisor of Taiwan Precision Medicine Society, stated that the introduction of SPOT-MAS is expected to improve the recognition of early-stage cancer signals and expand the coverage of existing screening programs.

Mr. Hung Tzu-Jen, Vice President of Shin Kong Hospital, explained that although the government subsidizes screening for five cancer types, many individuals still do not undergo screening due to lack of symptoms or unfamiliarity with the screening process. This leads some patients to miss early detection opportunities and be diagnosed at more advanced stages. He believes that integrating multi-cancer early screening with AI models can effectively complement current screening limitations and provide better detection opportunities for high-risk but asymptomatic individuals.

Dr. Chen Wei-Wu from National Taiwan University Hospital emphasized that with advances in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and next-generation sequencing technologies, clinicians can now detect potential cancer signals with greater precision. Multi-cancer screening allows medical teams to understand patients' health status earlier and improve subsequent treatment planning and quality-of-life assessment.

SPOT-MAS integrates multi-omics signals to enhance early detection accuracy

Dr. Teng Chung-Jen, Director of the Cancer Prevention and Treatment Centre at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, noted that a key advantage of SPOT-MAS is its integration of multiple omics signals instead of relying on a single biomarker. Multi-omics analysis provides clinicians with more comprehensive risk information, making clinical interpretation more robust.

Dr. Le Son Tran, Principal Investigator at Gene Solutions, explained that SPOT-MAS is designed to analyze genetic, epigenetic, and fragmentomic features, integrating them with AI algorithms to enhance early detection accuracy and predict tumor location more precisely. He emphasized that the team aims to make early screening accessible to those who need it most, lowering barriers to testing and ensuring more families can benefit.

Building Taiwan's multi-cancer early screening network — cross-sector collaboration to accelerate implementation

Ms. Low Sheau-Li, Business Development Director of Gene Solutions Taiwan, stated that Taiwan possesses strong medical resources and a solid foundation in precision medicine. Although multi-cancer screening was once costly and less familiar to the public, the team aims to establish a more accessible screening model, so early detection is no longer exclusive to premium healthcare, but a preventive health choice available to everyday families.

Mr. Tseng Wei-Yi, CEO of Gene Health, noted that the organization will continue collaborating with medical societies, major hospitals, and research groups to promote clinical validation, establish a comprehensive local data ecosystem, and raise awareness of multi-cancer screening through medical education. He emphasized that the launch of SPOT-MAS marks an important step toward the multi-cancer early detection era in Taiwan. Future efforts will integrate more cross-disciplinary resources to build a more comprehensive cancer-prevention framework.

Gene Solutions emphasized that this launch is only the beginning. The company will continue promoting the concept of "earlier detection, earlier treatment," striving to make multi-cancer early screening an accessible preventive option for all and expanding the possibilities for Taiwan's cancer-prevention landscape.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable for all. By mastering multi-omics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio—from next-generation prenatal screening for maternal and child health (triSure) to multi-cancer early detection (SPOT-MAS) and precision oncology monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE).

Since 2017, Gene Solutions has delivered over three million genetic tests worldwide and operates CAP-accredited laboratories across multiple markets. Through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations, Gene Solutions is transforming cancer care and reproductive health globally.

Learn more at https://genesolutions.com