Korea’s special counsel wrapped up its 150-day probe into the death of a young Marine on Friday, indicting 33 people, including former President Yoon Suk Yeol, for allegedly obstructing the investigation and abusing their authority to shield senior military officials.

Announcing the conclusion of the investigation during a press briefing, the team stated that its work centered on “determining the extent of pressure from those in power” — such as the presidential office and military leadership — regarding the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by water while searching for missing persons in flood-hit North Gyeongsang Province in July 2023.

Among those indicted, Lim Seong-geun, the former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, was arrested ahead of his indictment in October, while the remaining 32 were charged without detention.

Investigators concluded that Chae’s death resulted from Lim’s “reckless command and control,” saying he ordered search operations in heavy rain without providing life vests or adequate safety equipment.

Lim faces charges of occupational negligence resulting in death and violating military criminal law. Four other commanding officers, including brigade and battalion leaders, were also indicted without detention on negligent death charges.

The team looked into allegations of presidential interference, lobbying efforts to protect military commanders as well as the suppression of investigations by the top anti-corruption agency.

The special counsel team conducted 185 raids, including on the presidential office, as well as other government institutions such as the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry. They also questioned over 300 individuals, including suspects and witnesses.

Digital forensic analyses were carried out on more than 430 devices, including mobile phones and computers.

Regarding Yoon’s indictment, the team explained that the former president was indicted on two counts — for allegedly obstructing the investigation into Chae’s death and for orchestrating the overseas posting of then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to evade prosecution.

Prosecutors claim Yoon instructed senior aides to expedite the former defense minister’s appointment as ambassador to Australia in violation of diplomatic procedures, in order to shield him from investigation. Lee was later repatriated following a warrant issued by the special counsel team.

According to the team, the presidential office, Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry all worked together to fulfill Yoon’s order, bypassing legal requirements and timelines.

Also indicted were former National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong, former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and nine other government officials for abuse of power for their in allegedly facilitating Lee’s exit or obstructing investigations.

The special counsel also indicted chief prosecutor Oh Dong-woon of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO, and deputy chief Lee Jae-seung for dereliction of duty.

Stating that the CIO was in charge of investigating Chae’s death before the special counsel team was formed, the team added that the CIO’s prosecutors hindered prompt investigation and evidence collection in the case, making it difficult to quickly ascertain the truth.

Although the special counsel’s investigation has ended, special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon stated that his team would “continue supporting prosecutorial efforts in court to ensure all defendants are held accountable for their actions.”