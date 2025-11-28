Prosecutors on Friday sought fines for former and sitting lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea over their involvement in a 2019 physical clash at the National Assembly during deliberations on fast-tracked reform bills.

During the final hearing at the Seoul Southern District Court, prosecutors requested a fine of 4 million won ($2,700) for fourth-term lawmaker Rep. Park Beom-kye, and 3 million won for three-term lawmaker Rep. Park Joo-min on charges including joint assault under the Act on the Punishment of Violent Activities.

They also sought a fine of 15 million won for presidential aide Kim Byung-wook, 7 million won for former Rep. Lee Jong-gul and 5 million won for former Rep. Pyo Chang-won. Additional fines ranging from 2 million won to 12 million won were requested for Democratic Party aides and staff members, depending on their level of involvement.

Prosecutors said the case stemmed from “a violent confrontation that occurred as rival party officials attempted to respond to the Democratic Party’s push to fast-track the establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the introduction of a mixed-member proportional representation system.”

In their final statements, Park Beom-kye denounced the indictment as “selective and retaliatory,” asking the court to consider “why the party had no choice but to pursue the bills through the fast-track mechanism at the time.”

Park Joo-min said he “remembers neither using force nor having any circumstances to do so,” calling the prosecution’s decision “an emotional indictment.”

The court noted the unusually protracted nature of the case, saying the delay “has tied up an issue of public interest and caused significant social cost,” adding that the trial underscores “structural limits within the judicial system.”

A verdict is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The clash occurred in April 2019, when Democratic Party lawmakers attempted to fast-track the bills, prompting physical standoffs with officials and lawmakers of the Liberty Korea Party, predecessor of the main opposition People Power Party.

The development comes a week after a separate ruling in the same case imposed fines on then-Liberty Korea Party members — including current People Power Party lawmakers — allowing all six sitting People Power Party lawmakers to retain their seats.

Most People Power Party defendants, including Rep. Na Kyung-won and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, have said they will appeal their verdicts.