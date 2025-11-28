Prime Minister Kim Min-seok’s increasingly political public schedule is fueling speculation that he may seek the Seoul mayorship or a leadership post within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The discussion intensified in recent weeks as his public schedule took on a broader political nature. After representing the government at last month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Kim embarked on a series of high-visibility activities, including visits to Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Incheon for events focused on economic revitalization and regional development.

Public attention particularly grew when Kim questioned Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s redevelopment plan near Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site — an unusual intervention for a prime minister still in the early months of a new administration.

Although none of these developments point directly to political ambition, together they have contributed to an environment in which Kim’s movements are increasingly viewed through a political lens.

A viable option for Seoul mayor

Kim’s name is emerging ahead of the June 2026 local elections largely because many think the Democratic Party lacks a strong Seoul mayoral contender. Observers note that no ruling-party figure has matched the visibility or cross-party appeal of incumbent Mayor Oh.

A poll released Tuesday showed Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon leading with 23 percent support, followed by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok at 11.8 percent and Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party at 11.6 percent. Seongdong-gu Mayor Jeong Won-oh and Democratic Party Rep. Park Joo-min each posted 10.2 percent, while Cho Kuk, head of the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party, stood at 8.5 percent.

With the Democratic Party expected to begin its nomination process in late spring, attention has shifted toward national figures who could alter the race. Observers say Kim’s national profile and recent public engagements place him among the few ruling-bloc figures considered capable of reshaping the contest.

Political analyst Jang Seong-cheol said Kim’s public disagreement with Oh over the Jongmyo redevelopment plan “gave the impression of a prime minister stepping into a policy space usually occupied by mayoral contenders.”

DP's party leadership as pro-Lee figure

Speculation about Kim also extends to the Democratic Party’s internal leadership race, as the party grapples with tensions between the mainstream faction aligned with President Lee Jae Myung and older networks linked to former President Moon Jae-in.

Party leader Rep. Chung Cheong-rae has come under criticism for proposing a “one-member, one-vote” rule for internal elections, which would give dues-paying members the same voting weight as party delegates. For Chung's side, the change could strengthen his grassroots base while reducing the influence of party elites.

These developments have prompted quiet discussion that the party may need an alternative figure capable of bridging the factions. Kim — widely regarded as aligned with the pro-Lee mainstream but less entangled in factional disputes — has been increasingly mentioned as one such option.

Several lawmakers privately say a leadership bid appears “more plausible” for Kim than a Seoul mayoral run, especially if the debate over party rules deepens.

No declaration

Despite the growing speculation, Kim and his aides have consistently dismissed suggestions that he will enter either contest. His office has repeatedly said he remains focused on government affairs, and Kim has avoided commenting on any political ambitions.

Still, these denials have not settled the debate within the ruling bloc.

Analysts say the ambiguity works to Kim’s advantage. With the local elections months away and the leadership contest not yet underway, he can continue representing the administration without entering factional confrontation.

“Should the ruling party fail to recruit a strong Seoul candidate — or should internal tensions escalate — he could be brought into the conversation later without contradicting earlier statements,” Jang said.

“Kim’s current posture allows him to accumulate political capital quietly while avoiding premature commitments."