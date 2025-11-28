South Korea’s special counsel indicted former National Intelligence Service chief Cho Tae-yong on Friday, alleging he helped conceal former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law by abusing spy agency resources, violating political neutrality rules and overlooking plans to arrest political opponents.

Cho, who was arrested on Nov. 12, was charged and sent to trial in custody on counts including dereliction of duty, violations of the National Intelligence Service Act, perjury, destruction of evidence and falsifying and using official documents, the special counsel’s office said.

According to the indictment, Cho learned of Yoon’s plan to declare martial law during a meeting at the presidential compound at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2024, but failed to report it to the National Assembly despite being legally obligated to do so.

Under the NIS Act, the agency’s director must immediately notify both the president and the parliament’s intelligence committee of any situation that could significantly affect national security.

Investigators also alleged that Cho sought to discredit a whistleblower by misusing intelligence materials.

He is accused of giving ruling party lawmakers NIS security camera footage of deputy director Hong Jang-won while refusing to provide the opposition with records of his own movements, which prosecutors said violated the law barring political interference by intelligence officials.

Cho is further accused of lying during proceedings at the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court, including by claiming that Yoon never mentioned “extraordinary measures” during a secret meeting at a government safehouse in Samcheong-dong in March 2024.

Prosecutors said he also worked with former presidential security chief Park Jong-joon to delete encrypted phone data belonging to Yoon and senior aides two days after martial law was lifted.

“An NIS director is entrusted with safeguarding national security for the public, not advancing the interests of any political faction or individual president,” Assistant Special Counsel Park Ji-young said.