Stray Kids sold more than 2 million copies of its mixtape “Do It” in the first week of its release, said label JYP Entertainment on Friday, citing a local tally.

The new set dropped on Nov. 21, sold close to 1.5 million on the day of release, and debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 37 regions. One of the two focus tracks, also titled “Do It,” ranked No. 1 on its Top Songs chart in 20 regions and hit Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 11, a career best for the group. The other main track, “Divine,” ranked No. 23.

Earlier this week, the eight-member group earned six certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, including its first platinum for the single “God’s Menu” and a gold for its fourth studio album “Karma.”