A woman in her 50s who had been missing since mid-October was found dead on Thursday, bringing an end to a 44-day search.

The Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency said the woman’s body was discovered inside a sack at a waste disposal facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Her former lover, surnamed Kim, also in his 50s, had earlier confessed to killing her and hiding the body at a client’s business site. Police initially booked him for involuntary manslaughter resulting from assault, but plan to upgrade the charge to murder, following the confession.

The woman was last seen on security footage at about 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, leaving her workplace in her own car. Police believe Kim killed her during a quarrel, as the pair had continued to argue even after their breakup.

Kim admitted he met the woman on the day she vanished and that they argued in her car, but initially denied killing her. He later confessed after investigators found evidence that he had hidden the woman’s vehicle at a facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, and drove it afterward. He told police he eventually dumped the car into a lake in Cheongju.

The vehicle was recovered from the lake on Wednesday.

Police are holding Kim in custody for further questioning.