Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung held his first phone call with his Canadian counterpart Friday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.

In the phone conversation with Gen. Jennie Carignan, Jin thanked Canada for its efforts to contribute to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, including Canadian troops' participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Jin described Canada as South Korea's "old-time friend," calling the bilateral ties something close to an "alliance forged in blood."

The JCS chief underscored the importance of stepping up defense cooperation between the two countries to advance their shared strategic interests, including through personnel exchanges and joint exercises.

The two sides agreed to further deepen their defense cooperation and meet in person later to continue discussions for peace and stability in the region. (Yonhap)