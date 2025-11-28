Monsta X will launch a new international tour on Jan. 30, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.

The group will kick off the tour “The X: Nexus” with a three-day show in Seoul, at the same venue where they held three concerts in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut in July. The upcoming gigs will be livestreamed as well.

“The starting point where lights gather and a world begins. We share the beginning with Monbebe,” announced the six-piece act, addressing its fandom community. The tour itinerary will be released soon.

Meanwhile, a concert film of the July show will hit cinemas on Dec. 3. Starting Dec. 12, the group will join the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, visiting four cities in the US. Monsta X dropped a US digital single, “Baby Blue,” on Nov. 14.