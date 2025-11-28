South Korean stocks opened lower Friday on losses from tech and shipbuilding shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 21.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,965.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The US stock market closed on the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.55 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 0.92 percent.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering declined 1.76 percent, and Hanwha Ocean dropped 1.45 percent.

Top internet company Naver decreased 1.19 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace slipped 0.58 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,462.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 2.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)