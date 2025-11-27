South Korea's pop music community on Thursday made donations to support rescue efforts and victims of a large-scale fire at an apartment complex in Hong Kong.

SM Entertainment said it will donate 1 million Hong Kong dollars (US$128,000) to the Hong Kong Red Cross to aid firefighting, rescue and daily commodity support.

Girl group aespa said they will contribute 500,000 Hong Kong dollars.

"We express our deepest sorrow regarding this heartbreaking news," aespa said through their official Weibo account. "We hope this small contribution can help, and we pray for everyone's safety."

Boy band Riize also pledged a donation of 250,000 Hong Kong dollars, expressing hope that their contribution will support rescue operations and follow-up assistance.

Hong Kong authorities said the fire at Wang Fuk Court, which started on Wednesday, killed at least 55 people, with approximately 280 still unaccounted for. (Yonhap)