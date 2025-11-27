Game publisher Netmarble said Thursday personal data of 6.1 million users and employees has been leaked in a possible hacking attempt targeting its PC game site.

"We have confirmed and are responding to a customer data leak caused by an external hacking attempt on Nov. 22," Netmarble said in a notice posted on its website.

The company said the information suspected to have been leaked includes customer data from its casual PC game service webpage, information of internet cafe affiliate owners prior to 2015 and data of some current and former employees.

Leaked information includes customers' names, birth dates and coded passwords; internet cafe owners' names and email addresses; and employees' names, emails and phone numbers.

Netmarble stressed that highly sensitive information, such as identification numbers, was not compromised.

"We sincerely apologize for the leakage of personal information due to this hacking incident," the company said. "We are conducting an expanded inspection of our entire system and will spare no effort in establishing measures to prevent a recurrence. (Yonhap)