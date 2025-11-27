Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung and US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson visited the security battalion of the US-led UN Command (UNC) on Thursday, the JCS said.

During the visit scheduled on the occasion of the US Thanksgiving holiday, Jin and Brunson encouraged service members and served food to South Korean and US troops thanking them for their service on the front line of defending South Korea's security, according to the JCS.

The UNC security battalion is the only fully combined battalion between the UNC and South Korea and the only UNC element fully deployed to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, according to the UNC web site.

"Our platform is people, and you remain our true asymmetric advantage. As we give thanks, let us pursue wisdom, show up every day, and be a source of hope for our nations and our partners and allies," Brunson wrote in a separate post on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the visit, Jin visited front-line posts under the Army's 1st division to inspect readiness posture and was debriefed on recent North Korean activities in the tense border area.

The top military officer called on troops to equip themselves with overwhelming capabilities that can immediately respond to any situation and ordered them to respond in accordance with principle and procedure in the event of a provocation, the JCS said. (Yonhap)