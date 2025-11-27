The South Korean government on Thursday confirmed the death of a national who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine, days after a military farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for foreign fighters killed in the war.

"A funeral for our national who died while participating as a volunteer fighter in Ukraine was held in Kyiv on Nov. 25 local time," a Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

The South Korean Embassy in Kyiv is "providing the necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family," the official added, declining to share more details, as they pertain to personal information.

A consular officer from the Korean Embassy attended the funeral, according to the official. Ukrainian authorities informed the South Korean government of the Korean national's death and funeral arrangements.

Although the government has not confirmed the volunteer's identity, The Korea Herald learned from sources that the deceased was a man in his 50s with the surname Kim. He was killed in May during fighting with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, which is one of the most intense battlefields of the war.

This marks Seoul’s first official confirmation of the death of a South Korean national in the war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022.

The confirmation came after a farewell ceremony conducted by the International Legion, a military unit of foreign volunteers fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces, at Kyiv's Independence Square on Tuesday. Ukrainian soldiers were seen kneeling before a coffin draped with the South Korean national flag and paying tribute to a fallen Korean volunteer fighter.

Seoul had maintained that it was still “verifying” such claims, even as reports of South Koreans joining Ukraine’s foreign volunteer units — and some being killed — had circulated for some time.

In March 2024, Russia’s Defense Ministry released figures alleging that 15 South Koreans had served as “mercenaries” in Ukraine and that five had been killed. In June 2022, the ministry also claimed that four South Koreans had died in fighting.

Ukraine officially recruits foreign nationals through the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, a formal unit under its armed forces.

South Korean citizens, however, are barred from entering Ukraine without government approval. After the war began in 2022, Seoul designated the entire country as a no-travel zone. Unauthorized entry is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine along with administrative penalties such as passport invalidation.

One of the most prominent cases involved former Navy special warfare officer and YouTuber Ken Rhee. According to Rhee, he traveled to Ukraine in March 2022 without permission and joined the International Legion. After returning home following an injury months later, Rhee was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, for violating the Passport Act, among other charges.