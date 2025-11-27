The first album from boy band Cortis has sold over a million copies, label Big Hit Music said Thursday, citing a local tally.

The debut EP “Color Outside the Lines” was released in September and became the first debut album from a K-pop act this year to accomplish the feat.

The five-track set debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 15, hitting the highest spot on the main albums chart for a K-pop group's debut effort, excluding project groups. With the mini album, the five-member team generated 100 million streams on Spotify as of October, hitting the milestone in the shortest time for a group that debuted in 2025.

Earlier in November, the rookie group held its first Japanese showcase in Tokyo at the same venue where BTS made its Japanese debut in 2013.